Rae Sremmurd, Gucci Mane Go Diamond With #MannequinChallenge Hit 'Black Beatles'

gucci mane and rae sremmurd black beatles diamond getty 1
Rae Sremmurd had the world freezing in their tracks over their track "Black Beatles" years ago ... which is now officially a social media challenge for a Diamond-selling song!!!

On Tuesday, the Recording Industry Association of America doled out the award to Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi for selling 10 million records of their 2016 smash hit that featured Gucci Mane La Flare.

The groovy vibe appeared on their sophomore album "Sremmlife 2" and dominated the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 1 for seven straight weeks, and also has more than a billion plays on Spotify and YouTube.

111116_celeb_mannequin_kal
CELEBS TAKE ON THE CHALLENGE

However, things really got off the ground once their #MannequinChallenge started.

111516_rae_sremmurd_kal
IT'S A MOVEMENT
If you recall, we spoke to the Brothers Sremm right as the song began to bubble, when they campaigned for others to join in the challenge -- and it clearly worked!!!

061025_rae_sremmurd_kal_V2
MY GIFT TO THE WORLD
Swae got the news early on his birthday a few days ago, and Jxmmi and Gucci also celebrated the big milestone.

black beatles record instagram

It's familiar territory for Swae, who shares the first-ever "double-Diamond" honors with Post Malone!!!

