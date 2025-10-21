Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Late Limp Bizkit Bassist Sam Rivers' Emergency Call Came in as Heart Attack

Late Limp Bizkit Bassist Died at Home Under Medical Care ... Fatal Cardiac Arrest Call

By TMZ Staff
Published
Sam Rivers getty
Getty

Sam Rivers -- the bassist for the nu metal group Limp Bizkit -- died Saturday ... and now we have more of a clue as to what happened.

A spokesperson for the St. Johns County, Florida Fire Rescue tells TMZ ... they responded to a call Saturday for a "nonresponsive person in cardiac arrest."

The final cause of death is still unclear, but a rep for the St. Johns County Sheriff tells TMZ ... "Deputies responded to an attended death at that address." An "attended death" is one in which the deceased has been a patient under medical care for a serious or life-threatening illness that will likely lead to death in a relatively short period of time -- days or months, but not years.

Sam Rivers limp biskit getty
Getty

Rivers temporarily left Limp Bizkit in 2015 ... later revealing it was because he developed liver disease due to excessive drinking. He received a liver transplant and rejoined the group in 2018.

The group announced the news of his passing Saturday evening, calling him their "heartbeat."

Sam wasn't just a bass player, the group said -- he "was pure magic. The pulse beneath every song, the calm in the chaos, the soul in the sound."

Rivers was 48.

RIP

