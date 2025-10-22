Driver Arrested After Car Crashes Into White House Security Gate

A driver was arrested after crashing his car into a security gate outside the president's residence at the White House Tuesday night.

An unidentified driver crashed a car directly into the security gate on the west side of the White House grounds just after 10:30 PM … about 400 yards away from the residence itself.

Uniformed Secret Service and D.C. Metro Police officers searched the car at the scene and determined the vehicle -- a 2010 Acura TSX with Maryland plates, according to The New York Times -- was safe. The White House was not locked down during the incident.

The motorist was immediately arrested, The Washington Post reports.