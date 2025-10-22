Driver Arrested After Car Crashes Into White House Security Gate
A driver was arrested after crashing his car into a security gate outside the president's residence at the White House Tuesday night.
An unidentified driver crashed a car directly into the security gate on the west side of the White House grounds just after 10:30 PM … about 400 yards away from the residence itself.
Uniformed Secret Service and D.C. Metro Police officers searched the car at the scene and determined the vehicle -- a 2010 Acura TSX with Maryland plates, according to The New York Times -- was safe. The White House was not locked down during the incident.
The motorist was immediately arrested, The Washington Post reports.
It's unclear how fast the vehicle was going, the full extent of the damage, or whether the motorist was injured.