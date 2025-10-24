Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Former NYC Rental Named in Illegal Poker Indictment

A multimillion-dollar New York City townhouse Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott once cozied up in is one of the locations at the center of the bombshell sports betting scandal currently rocking the NBA.

The luxe Greenwich Village abode is one of 2 NYC locations the federal government says high-stakes -- and highly illegal -- poker games were run by Manhattan's reigning crime families.

The home was featured in a 2023 episode of "The Kardashians" ... and it's where a pregnant Kylie lived with her rapper ex and their firstborn before relocating to L.A., according to the New York Post.

And according to the indictment obtained by TMZ ... the poker games -- where people were swindled out of millions -- ran at the location in 2023 as well. Notably, the famous former power couple is not named in the documents ... and have not been accused of any wrongdoing.

The walls of the residence saw quite a lot in 2023, 'cause the federal government said the place was raided by armed men that autumn, after things soured between the mobsters running these illegal poker rounds.

The ritzy townhouse -- last sold in 2024 for $17 million, according to its Zillow page -- boasts 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms spanning 6 stories.

Play video content

As you know, the federal government indicted 34 defendants on charges related to the two fraud cases Thursday -- the first having to do with illegal activity on sports betting sites, and the second involving NYC's crime families as well as big names in the NBA, who are accused of rigging illegal poker, exploiting players out of millions of dollars.

Play video content Fox 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul

Namely, Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat player Terry Rozier were arrested in connection with the second case.