Guess Who This Bandana Boy Turned Into!

Before this fellow with red hair and a spiffy blue bandana turned into an actor, he was just working on his acting skills, while growing up in Albuquerque, New Mexico ... and spittin' facts on the speech and debate team ...

After graduating high school in 1994, he moved to New York City and attended The American Musical Dramatic Academy. He has quite the resume with work in theater, but you may recall him best crackin' jokes with his modern family.