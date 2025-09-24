Hannah in 'Journey to the Center of the Earth' 'Memba Her?!

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Icelandic actress Anita Briem was in her mid-20s when she was cast to play Hannah -- the fearless and independent "mountain guide" and daughter of the famous volcanologist -- in the 2008 family/adventure film "Journey to the Center of the Earth."

Anita shared the big screen with Josh Hutcherson as the only child who's being looked after by his Uncle, Sean and Brendan Fraser as Sean's quick-thinking Uncle and professor, Trevor.

Other actors in the movie include Jean Michel Paré and Kaniehtiio Horn.