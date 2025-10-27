Sunbeam Sued By Man Who Claims Heating Pad Caused Skin Burns

I Got Burned Using Your Heating Pad!!!

Sunbeam's heated mattress pad caused severe burns to a guy just trying to get a good night's sleep ... at least according to a new lawsuit.

Jack Ryger is the man behind the suit ... and in legal docs, obtained by TMZ, he claims he used a Sunbeam heated mattress pad in December 2024 and suffered painful injuries.

Ryger claims the Sunbeam product caused burns and scarring on his arms ... and he included a bunch of photos of his alleged injuries in his lawsuit.

And he also claims Sunbeam had been sued many times by people claiming their products caused burns.

Ryger claims Sunbeam failed to adequately warn him "of the serious risk of injuries" and he's going after the company for damages.