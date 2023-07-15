TikTok Chemical Peel Burn Man Awarded $1 Million In Damages for Burnt Face

Neyo White, the TikToker who says an infamous chemical peel led to severe burns, is now feeling like a million bucks ... 'cause he just scored a huge payday in court.

According to new docs, obtained by TMZ, Neyo was awarded $1 million in damages at the end of June in his lawsuit against Diamond Facez Skin Care Bar in ATL and the woman he says administered the peel, who's also the CEO.

Here's the breakdown of the damages ... Neyo is getting $750K in compensatory -- two-thirds of that comes from the company, and the rest comes from the CEO. He's getting another $250K in punitive damages.

We reached out to Diamond Facez Skin Care Bar for comment ... so far, no word back.

In case ya forgot, Neyo went viral last year after his treatment from hell ... which he said landed him in the hospital with painful burns.

He told us all about the scary aftermath of the peel and insisted he was definitely going to be taking legal action.

Neyo, who has since started his own skincare line called Neyo Skincare Brand, eventually got laser treatments to fix the burns -- seeing an almost immediate difference, which was a huge boost to his confidence.