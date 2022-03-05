TikTok Chemical Peel Victim, Neyo White, Plans to Sue Atlanta Spa

Play video content TMZ.com

Neyo White went viral after a trip to a Georgia spa turned into a trip from hell ... and now he says he's taking legal action.

In the video, Neyo details what went down Feb 17 ... and how he ended up with burns all over his face after going to a Buckhead spa for a chemical peel. He also makes two things clear -- this isn't a stunt for clout, and he absolutely plans to sue.

Neyo says he had gone to the spa before, to get other facial procedures, to help with discoloration and evenness ... but he wanted to try something a little stronger, so he went in for a chemical peel.

Neyo says he felt burning during the process, but the woman doing the peel assured him that everything was fine. Well, things were not fine ... and 4 days later he ended up with burns and a completely discolored face.

It looks pretty painful, to say the least ... but luckily, we're told he is slowly recovering.

As far as the folks at the spa, Neyo says they haven't responded to him and have denied his Cash App request for a refund on the chemical peel ... so, now he plans to take matters into his own hands.

Neyo plans to sue for his legal bills, medical fees, and Uber payments for his hospital trips. He also wants to be refunded for the $150 chemical peel.