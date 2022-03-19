TikToker Demands $10k from Georgia Spa Over Chemical Peel Burns

The TikToker who went viral after claiming a disastrous chemical peel left him with serious facial burns has now lawyered up, and he wants a boatload of cash.

Neyo White's attorneys, Fisher, Klein & Wolfe LLP, have fired off a demand letter to Diamond Facez Skin Care Bar in Atlanta, GA -- laying out their case in pretty simple terms ... pay up, or get ready to fight it out in court.

In the correspondence obtained by TMZ, White's lawyers say their client suffered 2nd-degree burns as a result of a botched procedure ... which they blame entirely on Diamond Facez.

FK&W say White has had to travel to L.A. to meet with dermatologists in hopes of repairing the damage, which they say has been costly and painful on a physical and emotional level.

Because DF allegedly screwed up, White and co. are asking for $10,000.

You'll recall ... White recounted his ordeal to us, saying he was reassured by the staff at the time that all would be well in the end -- and yet, he claims it turned out to be anything but that.

It's no surprise things are getting litigious ... Neyo had already told us he planned to sue, and now -- it seems he may end up following through on that. We're told he also plans to fly to LA to visit Dr. Jason Emer, where he hopes to correct the burn damage.