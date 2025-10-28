Harvey Levin Reminds Viewers of His 'OWTA' Movement

Play video content TMZ.com

It's day 28 of the federal government shutdown ... and Harvey Levin is reminding viewers of his 'OWTA' movement, AKA Out With Their Asses!

TMZ's founder and executive producer is at his wit's end with the shutdown and reminding viewers that they have the power to decide who's in Congress ... and if they can't do their job and compromise, we just vote 'em out!

You can see he particularly takes issue with the fact that air traffic controllers are going without paychecks ... an essential job that ensures the safety of all fliers. But, Harvey says we're going to see a midair collision because controllers are stressed, tired, and stretched beyond their limits.

And remember -- Harvey's not on one single side. He says both Democrats and Republicans are to blame for this gridlock ... and it's absolutely sickening they're still lining their pockets while being the exact reason the government isn't open.

Harvey's only getting more heated, and with no remedy in sight ... he's chanting "OWTA!"