Stars Dressed As Stars for Halloween

Celebs Take Each Other's Look For Halloween

Halloween is the day you can dress up like whoever you want, and these celebs took the opportunity to pay homage to their favorite famous people. Check out the outrageous pics!

Spouses Nina Agdal and Logan Paul did a little role play, dressing up as each other, while Brooklyn and Nicola stepped out as Sonny and Cher. And we can't forget Daniel Seavey as the spitting image of Troye Sivan.

Get ready to peel back the layers for Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' number. They dressed as Nicole Scherzinger playing Norma Desmond in her Broadway production of "Sunset Boulevard."

And the funniest has got to be Guillermo from "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" dressed as Olivia Rodrigo.