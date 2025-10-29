Buzz Aldrin's Wife Anca Faur Dies Two Years After They Tied the Knot

Buzz Aldrin's wife, Anca Faur, died Tuesday night, according to a statement shared by their families on Facebook.

The former astronaut -- the second man to walk on the moon -- was by his late wife's side when she died, as was her son Vlad Ghenciu. Her cause of death wasn't revealed in the statement.

Buzz and Anca first met at a professional event in December 2017, and they began dating the following May. They ended up tying the knot on his 93rd birthday in 2023, according to People.

Anca wasn't Buzz's first wife. He was married to Joan Archer from 1954 to 1974, Beverly Van Zile from 1975 to 1987, and Lois Cannon from 1988 to 2012. He welcomed a pair of sons, James and Andrew, and daughter Janice during his first marriage.

Anca Faur held a Ph.D. from the University of Pittsburgh and worked as a chemical engineer.

She later collaborated professionally with her husband, serving as the executive vice president of Buzz Aldrin Ventures LLC.

The retired astronaut, who's 95 years old this year, issued a brief statement to mark his wife's death, describing his late spouse as "the love of my life."

Anca was 66 years old.