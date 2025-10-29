Who Is Flau'Jae Johnson? What to Know About the Basketball Player

Flau'Jae Johnson's made a name for herself by showing off her chops on the basketball court -- and in the recording studio!

The athlete's been able to carve out spaces in both the sports world and music industry, and she's built up a pretty sizable public profile as a result.

We're going to take a look into the basketball player's background ... and see how her comments about a certain political activist landed her in hot water.

Flau'Jae Gets Praise for Her Court Skills

Flau'Jae's originally from Georgia, and she initially began getting attention for her basketball skills while playing at Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia.

The athlete eventually began playing for the Louisiana State University Tigers in 2022, and she earned the SEC's Freshman of the Year honor, according to the school's official website.

Flau'Jae, who plays guard for the Tigers, remained as part of the institution's team throughout her sophomore and junior seasons.

Although there was plenty of speculation about her dropping her senior year of eligibility to focus on her prospects in the WNBA, a source told ESPN she'd stick to college basketball for the 2025-2026 season.

She's Pursued a Career as a Rapper

Flau'Jae isn't just an athlete, she's been a rapper from a young age, appearing on the Lifetime series "The Rap Game" when she was just 12 years old, according to USA Today.

She also showed off her rapping skills on an episode of "America's Got Talent," winning over longtime judge Simon Cowell.

Flau'Jae's released several albums over the course of her career in the rap game, and her debut LP, titled "4 My Fans," dropped in 2023.

She's released several mixtapes since then, and her most recent album, "Flau & B," debuted in February 2025.

Flau'Jae Took a Stance Against a Proposed Charlie Kirk Statue

Flau'Jae ended up in hot water in October 2025, when she took a principled stand against the idea of a statue of Charlie Kirk being erected at LSU.

The statue was proposed by Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, who posted a video on X saying Kirk's statue would "defend the freedom of speech on college campuses."

Flau'Jae reacted, posting four question-marks, and she posted a second message to ask anyone who agreed with what she described as Kirk's "racist rhetoric and discriminatory views toward people of color" to unfollow her.