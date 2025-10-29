LSU Star Flau'jae Johnson Rips Idea Of On-Campus Charlie Kirk Statue

LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson made it clear this week ... she does not want a statue honoring Charlie Kirk on her school's campus.

Johnson gave a loud opinion on the matter on X -- shortly after Louisiana governor Jeff Landry issued a challenge "to the LSU Board of Supervisors to find a place to put a statue of Charlie Kirk to defend the freedom of speech on college campuses."

Play video content Facebook/Governor Jeff Landry

Johnson responded to Landry's video note with four question marks ... and then wrote in a follow-up post that anyone who supports Kirk should stop reading her page ASAP.

"For the sake of clarity," she said in the X message, "if you align yourself with or endorse his racist rhetoric and discriminatory views toward people of color, I respectfully ask that you utilize the unfollow option at the top right of my profile."

Johnson's notes created quite the stir ... and while she's left them up since she posted them Monday night -- she did turn off the comments.

Calls for Kirk monuments have become regular since the political activist died following a shooting during a speaking engagement at Utah Valley University last month. Landry's request for the effigy came after Kirk's Turning Point USA held an event in Baton Rouge that garnered hundreds of supporters.

"Come on, ladies and gentleman," Landry said, "let's see if we can be the first campus to do it."