'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Child Star Floyd Roger Myers Jr. Kids to Carry On His Business After Death

Floyd Roger Myers Jr.'s family is making sure his dream lives on ... with his ex-wife and kids stepping in to run the business he built from scratch after leaving Hollywood behind.

His mom, Renee Trice, tells TMZ ... the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" actor was passionate about his air duct cleaning company, calling it his greatest accomplishment outside of family. She says his children are proud to continue his legacy, adding, his business was his heart and now it will be theirs.

Renee says Floyd left the Hollywood industry at just 19. After stepping away from acting, he attended Clark University in Atlanta on a full golf scholarship, studying business. He later spent a decade working for an appliance company before launching his own air duct cleaning business ... the same one his family now plans to keep running in his honor.

Renee says Floyd's body was transferred Thursday from the morgue to a Maryland funeral home, where loved ones will gather for a church service before he's cremated ... fulfilling his final wish.

TMZ broke the story ... Floyd passed away early Wednesday morning at his Maryland home after suffering a heart attack. His mother says he had endured three previous heart attacks in recent years.