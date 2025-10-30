Otters Show Off Basketball Skills Slam-Dunking Pumpkins Into Hoops, on Video

Play video content Oregon Zoo via Storyful

The otters at Oregon Zoo were flippin' out -- dunking, dribbling, and flexing skills that might just have the NBA sweating ... and TBH, their game is pretty legit!

The zoo in Portland just dropped an IG clip of their star players -- Lincoln, Juno, and Sushi -- three sea otters casually slam-dunking jack-o’-lanterns like it was the playoffs ... and as you can see, they were total show-boaters.

The trio was launching out of the water, slamming pumpkins like pros -- they were rewarded with fishy treats -- and even nailing a worthy aerial that's straight-up epic!

According to the zoo, the otters aren’t just clowning around ... dunking’s part of their training. Usually it’s basketballs, but this time pumpkins -- seasonally appropriate -- all to keep 'em moving and keeping those little joints in top shape.