Otters Show Off Basketball Skills Slam-Dunking Pumpkins Into Hoops, on Video

By TMZ Staff
Published
102925_otter_pumpkins_kal
BALLIN' OUT FOR HALLOWEEN
Oregon Zoo via Storyful

The otters at Oregon Zoo were flippin' out -- dunking, dribbling, and flexing skills that might just have the NBA sweating ... and TBH, their game is pretty legit!

The zoo in Portland just dropped an IG clip of their star players -- Lincoln, Juno, and Sushi -- three sea otters casually slam-dunking jack-o’-lanterns like it was the playoffs ... and as you can see, they were total show-boaters.

Otter plays with pumpkin
Oregon Zoo via Storyful

The trio was launching out of the water, slamming pumpkins like pros -- they were rewarded with fishy treats -- and even nailing a worthy aerial that's straight-up epic!

Otter plays with pumpkin
Oregon Zoo via Storyful

According to the zoo, the otters aren’t just clowning around ... dunking’s part of their training. Usually it’s basketballs, but this time pumpkins -- seasonally appropriate -- all to keep 'em moving and keeping those little joints in top shape.

Otter eats
Oregon Zoo via Storyful

Clearly ball is life ... even in the splash zone!

