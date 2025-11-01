FBI Looking Into 'Intentional' Explosion at Harvard Medical School

Law enforcement authorities are looking into an explosion on Harvard's medical school campus ... one which cops say looks "intentional," according to multiple reports.

The university released a statement to news outlets Saturday that two individuals were spotted running away from the Goldenson building around 3 AM this morning after a fire alarm went off.

A Harvard University Police Department officer went up to the fourth floor of the building ... and discovered an expolosion had occurred -- however, no injuries were reported.

Boston Fire Department’s arson unit has said the explosion “appeared to be intentional" after their initial assessment. Boston Police did a sweep of the building for other incendiary devices, but none were found.

Harvard University Police have released photos of the two suspects ... both of whom are wearing masks to conceal their identities.

FBI Boston told Fox News Digital they are also looking into the incident in coordination with the Harvard Police.