Elephants Attack Man, Later Return to Kill Him

Who Later Came Back to Kill Him

In what authorities reportedly called a 2-part attack, wild elephants broke a man's legs in Malaysia ... then later came back and trampled him to death.

According to local news outlet, The Vibes, Saidi Jahari, 43, was working at a logging site in the Gua Musang district of the country at the time of the incident. The news outlet reports elephants attacked the logging site, injuring Saidi while the five other loggers were able to escape into the woods.

Following the attack, Saidi's coworkers brought him inside their communal house for protection as he nursed his two broken legs.

But superintendent of the District Police, Sik Choon Foo reportedly told The Vibes, that's where things turned deadly.

He said, "Not long after, a bull elephant, believed to be the herd leader, returned and attacked them again ... After the area calmed, the group returned and found the victim was no longer there. Searches nearby discovered Saidi deceased on the exit path, with severe injuries consistent with being trampled by an elephant."

According to the outlet, authorities say the Department of Wildlife and National Parks are trying to find and contain the herd, and cautioning the public to avoid the area.

Play video content Tahir Ibn Manzoor/Prohit