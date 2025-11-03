'A Thousand Years' Singer Christina Perri Files For Divorce

Christina Perri apparently won't love her husband for a thousand years ... because she just filed for divorce.

The "A Thousand Years" singer beelined it to court and filed to divorce her husband Paul Costabile after 7 years of marriage.

In new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Christina lists Monday as the date of separation -- she wasted no time filing, it seems -- and she goes with the usual "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

Christina and Paul have two minor daughters together ... 7-year-old Carmella and 3-year-old Pixie ... and she's seeking joint legal and physical custody of the kids.

She also checked the box to terminate the court's ability to award spousal support to Paul, who works as an entertainment reporter and TV personality.

Christina also said she and Paul have a prenuptial agreement.

Christina and Paul tied the knot way back in December 2017 ... about 4 years after they first met. The divorce comes about six weeks before what would have been their 8th wedding anniversary.