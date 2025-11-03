Spider-Man Cop Takes Down Alleged Drug Dealers During Halloween Bust

Play video content X/@PoliciaPeru

Police in Peru had their spidey senses tingling on Halloween ... because they busted three suspected drug dealers ... with the help of an undercover officer in costume as Spider-Man!

Check out this video from the National Police of Peru ... you see the Spider-Man cop and some of his fellow agents busting into a home and arresting a criminal group known as "Los Diabolicos de Malambitoo."

The three folks who were arrested on Halloween by Spider-Man and Co. were allegedly involved in drug trafficking ... and police say they seized 2,100 packets of cocaine paste and a bunch of cash.

Police posed with their haul after the big drug bust ... and the cop was still wearing his Spider-Man costume.