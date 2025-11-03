Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Spider-Man Cop Takes Down Alleged Drug Dealers During Halloween Bust

Superhero Drug Bust Narcos Tangled In Spidey's Web 🕸️

By TMZ Staff
Published
110325_spider_man_cop_peru_kal
SPIDEY SENSES WERE TINGLING!!!
X/@PoliciaPeru

Police in Peru had their spidey senses tingling on Halloween ... because they busted three suspected drug dealers ... with the help of an undercover officer in costume as Spider-Man!

Check out this video from the National Police of Peru ... you see the Spider-Man cop and some of his fellow agents busting into a home and arresting a criminal group known as "Los Diabolicos de Malambitoo."

Spider-Man police officer
X/@PoliciaPeru

The three folks who were arrested on Halloween by Spider-Man and Co. were allegedly involved in drug trafficking ... and police say they seized 2,100 packets of cocaine paste and a bunch of cash.

Drugs next to trick-or-treating basket
X/@PoliciaPeru

Police posed with their haul after the big drug bust ... and the cop was still wearing his Spider-Man costume.

Spider-Man police officer
X/@PoliciaPeru

No word if the guy behind the mask is Peter Parker ... but it seems the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man has expanded his crime-fighting map!

