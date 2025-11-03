Spider-Man Cop Takes Down Alleged Drug Dealers During Halloween Bust
Superhero Drug Bust Narcos Tangled In Spidey's Web 🕸️
Police in Peru had their spidey senses tingling on Halloween ... because they busted three suspected drug dealers ... with the help of an undercover officer in costume as Spider-Man!
Check out this video from the National Police of Peru ... you see the Spider-Man cop and some of his fellow agents busting into a home and arresting a criminal group known as "Los Diabolicos de Malambitoo."
The three folks who were arrested on Halloween by Spider-Man and Co. were allegedly involved in drug trafficking ... and police say they seized 2,100 packets of cocaine paste and a bunch of cash.
Police posed with their haul after the big drug bust ... and the cop was still wearing his Spider-Man costume.
No word if the guy behind the mask is Peter Parker ... but it seems the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man has expanded his crime-fighting map!