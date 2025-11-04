'Selling Sunset' Star Amanza Smith Says She's Had Sex With Her Kids' 'Uncles'

I've Banged So Many Of My Kids' 'Uncles'!!!

Play video content Boyfriend Material with Harry Jowsey

TMI, girl! "Selling Sunset" star Amanza Smith may have opened up a little too much on Harry Jowsey's 'Boyfriend Material' podcast ... she admitted to having sex with her kids' "uncles."

The revelation came when the topic turned to dating horror stories. She couldn't come up with any ... but what she did come up with was definitely horrifying.

She said, "There's so many uncles I've probably banged," completely freaking out Harry ... before she clarified, "Not a real uncle."

The mother of 2 explained that she wasn't related to any of them, but rather they were close friends whom her kids call "uncle" as a term of endearment.

"There's, like, 3 'Uncle So-and-So's that I've definitely had sex with," she laughed.

Sheesh ... don't scare us like that!

Amanza also shared that her kids don't like anybody she brings home, because they're "very opinionated." Wonder what they'd think of this. Don't tell them!