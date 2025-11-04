Jaguars' Cam Little Says His 68-Yard FG Record Will 'Probably' Get Broken This Season

Play video content TMZSports.com

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little is the new record holder for the longest field goal in NFL history after his 68-yarder against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday ... and even though that's an incredible accomplishment, he thinks it could be a short-lived title.

Little chopped it up with TMZ Sports after etching his name in the history books in Sin City ... and he broke down his historic strike to end the first half of the outing.

CAM LITTLE JUST KICKED THE LONGEST FG IN NFL HISTORY! 68 YARDS! pic.twitter.com/WGZb6O9xhX — NFL (@NFL) November 2, 2025 @NFL

"I loved the way I hit it, and it turned out great," Little said.

"I was going out there telling myself if I kick it straight enough to where my angle is, it'll go in. I know I have the leg for it."

A kick of that distance isn't anything new to the 22-year-old ... 'cause he made a 70-yard attempt during the preseason -- and he hopes to get another shot at making it official at some point.

"If the right conditions are right, you may think you can go back to 70 potentially, 72 in a game," he said.

But the 2024 NFL Draft product knows he's far from the only guy gunning for the record ... citing Dallas Cowboys standout Brandon Aubrey as one of the many kickers who has the potential to knock him off the top of the list.

"It's crazy how good guys are getting," Little said. "So you'll probably see, I hate to say this, but you'll probably see my record broken at some point this season."