Jaguars Use Sabrina Carpenter 'Juno' Sex Positions To Announce Schedule

The Jacksonville Jaguars came up with a short and sweet way to reveal their 2025 schedule to fans ... by utilizing Sabrina Carpenter's famous "Juno" sex positions to get it done.

The team dropped easily the hottest video as all 32 squads used their creativity to announce their order of opponents ... sharing the singer's viral tour poses and comparing them to the logos throughout the league.

For those who haven't caught any of her shows, Carpenter -- who has made it clear she loves banging -- ends her "Juno" song with a slew of sex positions ... which has become quite a phenomenon with her fanbase.

While some of the Jags' choices don't necessarily make the most sense ... who cares?? It's fun, unique and sexy.

There were some other notable -- yet not as horned up -- schedule releases ... with the Jags also enlisting viral routine guy Ashton Hall for a separate vid ... and the Los Angeles Chargers poking fun at the reporter beef between Ian Rapoport and Jordan Schultz.

The Buffalo Bills even used A.I. for their big moment ... Allen Iverson, that is.