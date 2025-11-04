Aryna Sabalenka, Nick Kyrgios To Compete In 'Battle of the Sexes' Match

Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios are a match -- the two tennis superstars will duke it out on the court later this year in a "Battle of the Sexes" exhibition!!

TLive, a sports and entertainment company, announced on Tuesday the showdown will take place on December 28 at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

It will be TLive's first event in the Middle East ... and Sabalenka -- a four-time Grand Slam winner -- is excited to represent women's tennis in the spectacle.

"I have a lot of respect for Nick and his talent, but make no mistake, I'm ready to bring my A-game," Sabalenka said.

"I can't wait to step on that court at the Coca-Cola Arena and put on an incredible show for the fans."

Kyrgios -- a winner of seven ATP singles titles -- is up for the challenge ... saying, "I'm not just here to play -- I'm here to entertain."

The "Battle of the Sexes" tennis series began in 1973, with only three exhibitions, the last one featuring Martina Navratilova and Jimmy Connors in 1992.

The most iconic BOTS matchup was Billie Jean King versus Bobby Riggs in 1973 ... with King claiming victory in three sets. The battle was viewed by 90 million people worldwide!