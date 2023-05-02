Nick Kyrgios Helps Police After Tesla Stolen From Mom At Gunpoint

Nick Kyrgios' Tesla was stolen in Australia after an assailant pulled a gun on his mom, demanding the keys, according to police ... but thanks to the tennis star's quick thinking, cops got his car back and arrested the alleged thief, who's now behind bars.

According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, the incident went down around 8:30 AM on Monday when a 32-year-old man from the Canberra area pointed a "long-barrelled gun" at Nick's mother, Norlaila Kyrgios, and demanded the keys to Nick's bright green Tesla.

The man asked Nick's mom how to drive the Tesla while still pointing the gun at her, according to officials. Norlaila was able to flee and run for help.

Thankfully, Nick -- the 26th-ranked tennis player in the world -- was nearby and had the sense of mind to use an app to track the vehicle's location. Police located the Tesla, and began approaching with guns drawn, but the guy fled, and the pursuit was on!

The chase, which wasn't terribly fast (around 55 mph) was eventually stopped when the cars entered a school zone. But, Nick's app was able to track the car, and even limit the top speed to 50 mph.

Cops eventually caught up with the Tesla, and the alleged thief, in a nearby suburb. As police tried to arrest the man, they say he resisted, and a taser was deployed.

The guy is now facing five charges including aggravated armed robbery and failure to stop for police.