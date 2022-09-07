Nick Kyrgios Melts Down After U.S. Open Loss, Smashes Two Rackets On Court

Play video content

Nick Kyrgios lost his U.S. Open match Tuesday night -- and then he lost his mind ... smashing two of his rackets on the court in an epic meltdown at the famous tennis tournament.

Kyrgios battled against Karen Khachanov for nearly four hours with a spot in the tourney's semifinals on the line -- but things started to go awry for the Australian in the fifth set.

Khachanov began taking over, and Kyrgios got frustrated by it -- at one point appearing to yell loudly at people in the stands.

Then, after Khachanov sealed the victory 5-7, 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, Kyrgios exploded.

Video shot by spectators in the stands shows he hurled not one but two of his rackets onto the court -- blowing them to smithereens.

Afterward, a downtrodden Kyrgios said he was heartbroken over the L.

"I feel like s***," he said. "I feel like I've let so many people down. I just, I don't know."

"It's just devastating," he added. "Like, it's heartbreaking."

Kyrgios has become infamous for his meltdowns on the court -- in fact, he was just sued by a fan after he screamed about her during the middle of a Wimbledon match in July.

"She's drunk out of her mind and talking to me in the middle of a game. She's the one who looks like she's had 700 drinks."



Classic Nick Kyrgios#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/mhDw7M2Zbd — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) July 10, 2022 @ChrisHammer180