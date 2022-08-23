Tennis Star Nick Kyrgios Sued By Wimbledon Fan For Defamation

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios is being sued by the woman he had booted from his Wimbledon match for allegedly getting wasted and distracting him ... with the fan instructing her attorney to file a defamation lawsuit in court!

Anna Paulus, a fan who was ejected from Nick's July 10 finals match in London, released a statement Tuesday, saying they were taking the 27-year-old Australian to court for what they claim was a damaging characterization.

As we previously reported, Kyrgios complained to the refs during his match against Novak Djokovic, saying Anna looked "drunk out of her mind" and kept talking to him while he was playing.

When asked by the chair umpire to identify the woman who was distracting him, Kyrgios famously said, "She's the one who looks like she's had 700 drinks."

"She's drunk out of her mind and talking to me in the middle of a game. She's the one who looks like she's had 700 drinks."



Classic Nick Kyrgios#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/mhDw7M2Zbd — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) July 10, 2022 @ChrisHammer180

Anna claims she and her family suffered "very substantial damage and distress" due to the incident ... and now, they're going after Kyrgios for the alleged harm he's caused.

"During the course of the final, Nick Kyrgios made a reckless and entirely baseless allegation against me," the statement read. "Not only did this cause considerable harm on the day, resulting in my temporary removal from the arena, but Mr. Kyrgios’s false allegation was broadcast to, and read by, millions around the world."

"The need to obtain vindication and to prevent [the] repetition of the allegation are the only reasons for taking legal action. Any damages recovered will be donated to charity," the statement continued.

Kyrgios lost the final to Djokovic in four sets.

Ultimately, Anna says she hopes Kyrgios will reflect on the harm he's caused her and her family and offer a "prompt resolution" to address the situation.