'Without a Trace' Star Anthony LaPaglia's Wife Files for Divorce

It's back to the drawing board for Anthony LaPaglia, at least when it comes to relationships ... because his wife Alexandra Henkel just pulled the plug on their marriage.

The "Without a Trace" star's other half beelined it to court Tuesday and filed for divorce after 7 years of marriage ... according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ.

Alexandra lists Sept. 11 as the date of separation and she's going with the boilerplate "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

The docs say Anthony and Alexandra got hitched way back in April 2018, but they did not have any children together ... so no child support or custody to hash out here.

On the issue of spousal support, Alexandra is seeking payments from Anthony ... but she wants to terminate the court's ability to award him spousal support.

Alexandra also says she wants to keep a Rolex watch, engagement ring and some assorted jewelry ... and she wants the court to determine how to divvy up the proceeds from the Los Angeles house they recently sold.