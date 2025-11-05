Charly Jordan Shares Wildest NSFW Crowd Moment She's Witnessed From DJ Booth

Play video content TMZ.com

Model and DJ Charly Jordan might've shocked fans with her recent viral clip of a guy sucking on a girl’s fingers mid-set ... but she tells TMZ that’s nothing compared to some of the wild stuff she’s seen in her crowds!

We caught up with Charly Tuesday, and she told us the finger-sucking clip was tame compared to one night when she was DJing and she spotted a guy orally going to town on a girl through her leggings -- right there in a club booth.

Charly blushed a little remembering the wild scene ... admitting booze def brings out people’s freaky side, but she’s never shy about calling them out on the mic.

You gotta watch the full clip... 'cause she also talks about the viral finger-sucking moment, saying she was torn between letting those fans live and laughing her ass off!