Daughter of Arizona Dad Who Left Toddler to Die Not Surprised by Suicide

The teenage daughter of an Arizona man who died by suicide after pleading guilty to murdering his 2-year-old daughter apparently isn’t shocked by what happened ... at least according to the teen's former guardian.

Lindsay Eisenberg -- who previously served as guardian to Christopher Scholtes’ 17-year-old daughter -- tells TMZ ... she was the first to break the news of his death to the teen.

Eisenberg says the girl told her she wasn’t surprised her father took his own life -- and even said she had a feeling it was coming.

Eisenberg tells us the teen has been in the custody of Child Protective Services ... while her two younger sisters had been living with Scholtes and his spouse. We're told the teen plans to apply for custody of them in the near future, after she turns 18 later this month.

Eisenberg says the teen feels somewhat relieved -- but admits there’s still a part of her that’s sad, given it’s her father who’s now gone.

Christopher Scholtes reportedly left his 2-year-old daughter, Parker, asleep in his car in July last year in the summer heat, and went into his house in Marana, a suburb of Tucson ... where he allegedly played video games and watched porn. The girl was in the hot car for about 3 hours. Temps outside reached 109 degrees that day.

The little girl was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.

Scholtes' teen daughter later sued him after the fact for emotional distress ... and the lawsuit was filed on her behalf by Lindsay Eisenberg.

Scholtes took a plea deal and pled guilty to second-degree murder and child abuse in October ... he was set to turn himself in to authorities yesterday ... authorities report he took his own life Tuesday night. His manner of death is believed to be carbon-monoxide poisoning.