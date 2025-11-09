Celebs Feelin' Fall Foliage ... Don't Stop Beleafing!

Fall so hard for stars showin' off their true colors! The leaves are turning, which obviously calls for impromptu photoshoots from the celebs!

Former footballer Andrew East ripped off his shirt and raked up a shredded shot, while Blackpink's Rosé got lost in the leaves with a cute backwards hat snap!

Simply here for the aesthetic, singer Camila Cabello paired the changing weather with an adorable outfit ...

And, Nmixx's Sullyoon and Bae Jinsol dove into social media with bright red foliage as their backdrop!