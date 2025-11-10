Supreme Court Denies Kim Davis Attempt to Overturn Same-Sex Marriage

Kim Davis -- a former county clerk in Kentucky who refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples -- suffered an embarrassing blow on her quest to roll back the clock on civil rights ... the U.S. Supreme Court declined to review her petition Monday morning.

The failed petition sought to undo the loss she took in a civil case brought by David Moore and David Ermold, whose marriage license she refused on her personal religious grounds.

Not one Supreme Court justice moved to grant a review of the petition.

Davis, a devout Apostolic Christian, believes marriage should be between one man and one woman. She stopped giving out same-sex marriage licenses in Rowan County, Kentucky ... even after it became legal in the state in 2015, following the Supreme Court's Obergefell v. Hodges ruling legalizing same-sex marriage in the U.S.

Davis was later jailed for contempt of court when a judge ruled she was breaking the law by refusing to sign off on same-sex marriage certificates simply because it went against her religious beliefs.