Vladimir Putin Sparks Renewed Health Concerns With Hands
Vladimir Putin's hands are looking pretty rough these days ... prompting people to speculate about his health -- again!
The Russian strongman showed off his mitts for the cameras while recently meeting with 22-year-old health expert Yekaterina Leshchinskaya to chat about potentially banning e-cigarettes from being sold inside the former Soviet Union.
What's with Putin's hands in this video? https://t.co/hF5yqgEFei pic.twitter.com/xl5Wopj2ID— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) November 9, 2025 @Gerashchenko_en
Check out the video ... as Leshchinskaya talks directly to Vlad in front of spectators, Putin clenches his fists with puffy fingers and worm-like veins under his wrinkly skin.
After her speech, Leshchinskaya shakes one of Vlad's hands without even flinching.
Back in August, rumors spread like wildfire that Vlad's health was declining after a video surfaced of him standing with President Trump during their high-stakes summit in Alaska.
In the clip, you can see Vlad's legs and hands start twitching as the Russian leader appears jumpy throughout his conversation with Trump backstage following their press conference.