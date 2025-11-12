Amon-Ra St. Brown Stands By 'Trump Dance' Celebration, Explains Decision

Play video content St. Brown Podcast

Amon-Ra St. Brown isn't going as far as apologizing, but the Lions star receiver is explaining himself ... after some fans were pissed he hit the Trump Dance after scoring a TD during the Commanders game!

St. Brown addressed the celebration on his "St. Brown" podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother, Equanimeous, saying his goal was definitely not to offend anyone.

Amon-Ra St. Brown scored a touchdown, point at Trump’s suite and did his dance 😂 pic.twitter.com/K6OyEXolbM — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 9, 2025 @NFL_Memes

"If any President was at that game, if they had a dance, I would have done it," Amon-Ra said. "It had nothing to do with who the President was."

He continued ... "We were just having fun. Doing the dance, nothing more, nothing less. Just a quick shimmy, whatever you call it."

The Lions' star receiver is not the first person to have used the President's signature dance during a game. In the past, we've seen the likes of Nick Bosa and Brock Bowers break out POTUS' signature dance in-game. The Detroit Tigers also imitated the dance as DJT caught their game vs. the Yankees in the Bronx on September 11.

Trump made history when he attended the week 10 game ... becoming the first president to catch a regular season contest since Jimmy Carter in 1978. St. Brown says he learned of the historic nature of 47's visit after the game, which the Lions won going away.

It's no shock that about half of fans loved Amon-Ra's dance, while the other half hated it ... that's politics in America in 2025.