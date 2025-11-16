Shailene Woodley -- Good Genes or Good Docs?!

Shailene Woodley's gorgeous looks over the years ain't a "Big Little Lie!"

Here is a 16-year-old version of the young Hollywood actress looking carpet-ready at the Premiere Of "Kit Kittredge: An American Girl" back in 2008 (left). Her role as Amy Juergens in "The Secret Life of the American Teenager" cemented her as breakout star, leading to movies like "The Descendants" and "The Fault In Our Stars."

And nearly two decades later, Ms. Woodley glowed in a spaghetti strap dress for George Clooney's Foundation for Justice's The Albies in London, England last month (right).