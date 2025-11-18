Paul Stanley Teases New KISS Music, Talks Ace Frehley Legacy

Play video content TMZ.com

Paul Stanley says KISS is possibly going to release some new music ... and he's remembering Ace Frehley's rock and roll legacy.

We got Paul in Beverly Hills on Tuesday and our photog asked him about rumblings that KISS is working on new music.

Paul indicates that's in the cards and tells us what some new KISS music might sound like.

We also asked Paul about lyrics and he says even though KISS is getting up there in age, there's some timeless topics they can still rock out too ... freedom, self-empowerment, and enjoying life.

I remember 1974 being in my room at the Hyatt on Sunset in LA and I heard someone playing deep and fiery guitar in the room next door. I thought “Boy, I wish THAT guy was in the band!” I looked over the balcony… He was. It was Ace. This is my favorite photo of us… pic.twitter.com/3ojMXqVkQr — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) October 17, 2025 @PaulStanleyLive

Paul's been pretty outspoken about his love for Ace, who died last month after his family made the difficult decision to take him off his ventilator ... and Paul tells us how Ace helped make KISS into what it is today.