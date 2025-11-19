Liza Koshy Happy to See What New Generation Does With Vine App Reboot

Play video content TMZ.com

Before "Liza on Demand" and "Work It," Liza Koshy first made her way into our hearts with Vine ... and now that the app is making a comeback, she can't wait to see what the next generation does with the format.

ICYMI ... Vine is coming back as diVine thanks to Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey, who's funded the project to resurrect the classic 6-second video platform.

When we caught up with Liza Tuesday at LAX, she encouraged people to make use of the opportunity ... "Those that want to experiment with the 6-second format -- do it."

She continued, "That was a great starting point for me and it taught me so much about how to jam-pack a sentence, drop a punchline and build my career." Check out the video for her tips on creating content.

She especially appreciates diVine's stated intention of banning A.I.-generated content. In fact, she says, Why stop there? "Let it spread to the other platforms," she said.