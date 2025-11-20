Anthony Ippolito Recreates Iconic Stairway Scene in 'Rocky' Origin Story Film

Play video content Getty

Yo, Adrian ... check out Anthony Ippolito's form while he runs like Sylvester Stallone in a new movie all about the making of "Rocky."

The actor hit Sly's old stompin' grounds out in Philadelphia to shoot a pivotal scene for the biopic "I Play Rocky" Wednesday ... with cameras capturing him running up the stairs now known as the "Rocky Steps" -- named after the iconic character who ran up them in the OG movie -- which lead up to the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Check it out ... Ippolito's outfitted in an all-gray track suit and black beanie, just like Stallone wore in the first movie. He successfully makes it up the steps and bounces around in triumph -- before collapsing at the end of the shot.

Several other actors -- also dressed up like it's the late '70s -- rush over to him ... so, it's clearly a scene for the film, though there doesn't appear to be a record of Stallone injuring himself during this specific scene.

For further proof he didn't really hurt himself, watch our clip all the way to the end ... they even rehearsed him going down while clutching his calf.

Variety shared a first look at the movie last month ... publishing a photo of Ippolito, dressed as Rocky Balboa, running along the sand with a big dog -- a stand-in for Rocky's pup, Butkus, who was actually Stallone's real-life dog back in the day.

Filming's set to take place in Philly, New York City and Los Angeles ... with Stephan James, AnnaSophia Robb, Matt Dillon, Tracy Letts and more stars taking part in the action as well.