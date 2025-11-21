Cardi B Transforms Her Newborn's Umbilical Cord Into Gold Pendant

Stefon Diggs cut the cord and then Cardi B turned it into gold ... because Cardi took their newborn son's umbilical cord and got it transformed into a pendant.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper enlisted Mommy Made Encapsulations to turn the umbilical cord into some heart-shaped, gold jewelry.

In the video shared online, Mommy Made Encapsulation takes folks through the transformative process ... the umbilical cord is shaped into a heart, dehydrated and then dipped in gold chrome.

Cardi B didn't stop there ... she also had the company take part of her placenta and make it into edible capsules.

Mothers all over the world consume their placentas for supposed health benefits, so Cardi B's not alone here ... but the umbilical cord jewelry is a little more rare.

As you know ... Cardi gave birth earlier this month to a son with her boyfriend Stefon, who plays for the NFL's New England Patriots.

Cardi shared the first photos of their bundle of joy the other day, and Stefon was there in the hospital with her ... you didn't see the child's face, but he was wrapped in a Diggs Patriots blanket.