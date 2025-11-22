YouTuber Brandon Buckingham Asks Fans For Money After Hospitalization

YouTuber Brandon Buckingham is asking fans for financial help because of his health issues ... telling them he's not sure he'll survive, and he worries for his family's future.

The star posted a heartfelt video to social media Saturday ... admitting to fans he hates having to reach out in his way, but -- with a wife and 11-month-old baby relying on him -- he feels he has no choice.

I almost died and I need your help - I don’t like to ask you guys for anything but I am in a dire situation and this is my only option. I’ve created a GoFundMe to help my family and I in this trying time - god bless everyone who has sent kind messages I really appreciate it. pic.twitter.com/t3ZWLqzAOo @Buckingham_Show

Buckingham explains he was rushed to ICU several days ago after waking up completely deaf with swollen feet and severe pain ... and, reiterating that he was ultimately diagnosed with acute systolic heart failure, kidney failure, and liver failure -- all of which he says doctors haven't been able to stop.

Brandon says he doesn't know what will happen to him or even if he'll survive ... but, if he does, it will be a long recovery -- and he won't be able to provide for his family for at least several months since a doctor has told him he'll be on bedrest for anywhere between 2 and 4 months.

To help with his mortgage, utilities, baby supplies and medical bills, he's asking fans to contribute to a GoFundMe ... or, if they're unable to pay with cash, he asks that they go watch his YouTube videos which will generate revenue for him and his family.

We told you about Buckingham going to the hospital with organ failure ... asking fans to pray for him while sharing a selfie in which he sproted a nasal canula. He was also hospitalized earlier this month.