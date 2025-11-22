YouTuber Brandon Buckingham Hospitalized for Organ Failure

YouTuber and musician Brandon Buckingham has revealed he's been admitted to the ICU for multiple organ failure.

The 30-year-old social star shared the devastating news with fans on X Friday, writing ... "In the ICU, my heart is failing, my lungs are failing, my liver and kidneys are failing. Things are not looking good my friends. I love you guys."

Brandon had told fans Wednesday doctors thought he had tuberculosis, septic pneumonia, and/or liver failure ... and asked them to pray for him. He also shared a photo of himself looking frail with a nasal cannula -- tubing used to deliver oxygen to the nostrils.

Earlier in November, he posted a snapshot of himself in a hospital bed. He did not reveal what landed him in the hospital, but told followers he has been discharged and that his "condition seems to have stabilized."

Weeks before in September, Brandon addressed those worried about him for keeping to himself and not answering his texts and calls. He noted he was dealing with some mental health-related struggles ... while simultaneously announcing the death of his grandmother.

He further concerned fans by adding ... "I feel i have more people waiting for me in heaven than here on earth. I think god has a plan for me that i dont understand."

Brandon gained popularity by interviewing random people on the street throughout America and has amassed 1.21 million subscribers on YouTube. His last video was a documentary filmed in Lebanon about the "homeless child epidemic in the Middle East."

Notably, Machine Gun Kelly and his fellow YouTuber Tommy G have appeared in his videos.