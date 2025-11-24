'Love Thy Nader' Renewed For Season 2

Play video content

Brooks Nader's hit reality show "Love Thy Nader" is coming back! Hulu just renewed it for a second season, and if the video we just got is any indication ... it's insanely sexy!

The decision came fast, too ... the series only just premiered on Freeform August 26 -- to rave reviews, of course -- and she even sent us a video of how she's celebrating the news.

Watch the video ... the sexy model serves supermodel chic in the clip, showing why she's the most sought-after woman in show biz.

Seriously ... she has been romantically linked to Tom Brady, Shaun White, Jannik Sinner, and Carlos Alcaraz, to name a few.

In addition to Brooks' love life, the series follows the actress and her sisters, Mary Holland, Grace Ann, and Sarah Jane, in NYC as they explore what it means to "make it" in the Big Apple.