Brooks Nader's Sister Grace Was Blocked After She Revealed Carlos Alcaraz News

Looks like it was total Hate Thy Nader drama ... 'cause Brooks went full block mode on her own sister after she unveiled her match with tennis ace Carlos Alcaraz.

Grace Nader spilled on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast -- saying Brooks didn’t just block her online, she straight-up iced her out in real life too ... all thanks to her loose lips about the new romance.

Grace says the sisters only patched things up when Brooks hit "The Andy Cohen Show" -- their publicist insisted Grace sit in the audience, and that’s when the ice finally melted.

On the show, Brooks owned up to dating both Carlos and Jannik Sinner at the same time -- pointing out it’s the kind of thing men do without catching heat. Grace called the response "brilliant," hinting her sister kinda loved the attention that came with it.