'Black Ink Crew' Star Sky Days Talks Aftermath of Slapping Teddy

Recalls Teddy Beating 'the Hell' Out of Everybody

"Black Ink Crew" star Sky Days left her indelible mark on the "TMZ After Dark" Tour over the weekend, taking the bus through a side of Hollywood only she knows, and leaking some inside information of the reality-show franchise.

Watch the video ... tour goers were turned the f*** up -- Sky's words -- for the epic trip ... fueled by Monster Energy.

In the middle of all the partying, Sky gave us a behind-the-scenes exclusive about her time on "Black Ink Crew."

She dished ... "Remember when I slapped Teddy [Rucks] at that restaurant and then told him I loved him and walked off? He beat the hell out of everyone in that whole little area but me, because he loves me."

And Teddy won't be the last to feel Sky's wrath. She says she's into her soft-girl era of self-care and reflection, but Sky admitted to us she's still got a few women to *ahem* settle differences with.

She told us ... "You get what you set yourself up for."

Luckily for us, all she set up was a round of shots and a legendary mechanical bull ride at Saddle Ranch Chop House.