Boy Dies in Front of Family After Doctor Dismisses Sore Throat Complaint

An 11-year-old boy in England died in front of his mother and grandmother at home ... just hours after complaining to his doctor about a sore throat and being told it was nothing to worry about.

Frankie-Rae Law went to see a doctor on Nov. 14 in England, but he was told his sore throat was "just a virus," and he was sent home and died ... according to the South West News Service.

The boy's mother, Keleigh Law, says her son's condition got worse in a hurry later that night ... she says he was laughing and playing around like usual when all of a sudden, he started having trouble breathing.

Keleigh says her son came to the living room, gasping for air, and his face expressed "absolute sheer horror." She says they went to the bathroom, and within moments, he was unconscious, slumped over the toilet.

She says his lips were gray, and his eyes were glazed ... and his grandma performed CPR for 30 minutes, but he only opened his eyes for a couple of seconds and spat up some saliva before knocking out again.

Keleigh called paramedics, and her son was rushed to a hospital, where doctors put him on a ventilator and told her the chance of survival was "very thin." She says she was told he would have brain damage if he survived, and she ultimately pulled the plug.