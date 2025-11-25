Sawyer Sweeten Honored by 'Everybody Loves Raymond' Cast Members

Sawyer Sweeten left a lasting impression on his fans through his acting work ... and his former "Everybody Loves Raymond" castmates are no exception.

The late actor -- who died by suicide in 2015 when he was just 19 years old -- was remembered fondly by the hit sitcom's surviving cast members during the show's 30th anniversary reunion special, which aired Monday night.

The show's star, Ray Romano, broached the topic by asking Sawyer's siblings Madylin and Sullivan -- both of whom also starred in the sitcom -- for permission to speak about their late brother, which they were okay with, according to the New York Post.

Romano said the show's cast and crew all miss Sawyer ... Sullivan said he tried to focus on the good times he shared with his brother -- many of which happened during filming.

Sullivan said no one thought Sawyer would have chosen to die by suicide. Madylin said she thought it was "important" to bring up her brother's death in any conversation related to the late actor, who portrayed character Geoffrey Barone in the hit sitcom.

She said her family is heavily involved in suicide prevention efforts in memory of her brother.

Madylin said her family received several messages from people whose lives had taken a turn for the better.