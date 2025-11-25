Charlotte McKinney Says Haters Make Comedy Harder for Pretty People

But I Have a Way Around It

Model and actress Charlotte McKinney got her big break in a 2015 Super Bowl commercial for Carl's Jr., but now she's doing standup comedy ... which she says offers specific obstacles for her to overcome.

TMZ caught up with Charlotte at LAX Tuesday where our photog asked her if comedy is more difficult to pull off for pretty people.

She answered, "It's definitely a bit of a challenge, but I like it."

Now, with four years of comedy experience under her belt, she's learned to overcome this assumed disadvantage ... by being self-deprecating.

"I just make fun of myself and that's all we can do," she said.

She admits she was worried for a minute that all people would think she could do was be the Carl's Jr. girl, hot and busty.

While she is thankful for the opportunities it provided, she's also growing out of that role ... unless the burger chain is interested in having her back.