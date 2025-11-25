Nas & DJ Premier Finally Announce Long-Awaited Joint Album

Our Album Is 'Light-Years' Ahead Of The Competition!!!

Nas and DJ Premier are fulfilling an "Illmatic" prophecy and delivering their first collaborative album, just in time for Christmas!!!

On Tuesday, Nas and Premo officially announced the project is titled "Light-Years" ... and it's set to release on December 12th on Nas' Mass Appeal Records.

Nas' debut is arguably rap's most celebrated album of all time, and Premier produced tracks “N.Y. State Of Mind,” “Memory Lane,” and “Represent" ... solidifying their iconic pairing for the next 30 years.

Mass Appeal has been working overtime with legacy acts this year ... Mobb Deep, Slick Rick, Raekwon, and more pushed their "Legend Has It..." series to the forefront.

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Ghostface Killah during his run, which unearthed the 25-year-old sequel to his classic "Supreme Clientele" album -- and Nas was right there, prepping the grand finale.

Busta Rhymes, Timbaland, DJ Khaled, PJ Morton, Statik Selektah, Evidence, Mickey Factz, Drag-On, Blu aka HerFavColor, and many more flooded Nas' comments after the announcement.