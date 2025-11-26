Taryn Manning Drops Top, Bares Her Chest in Palm Springs

I Can't Keep My Shirt On!!!

Play video content BACKGRID

Taryn Manning can't seem to keep her clothes on ... the "Orange Is the New Black" star gave a quick striptease at a private event in Palm Springs, and we have the video.

Watch the clip ... the 47-year-old actress slowly pulls down her strapless dress, wearing it as a skirt, during what appears to be a fashion show in a private living room Tuesday night.

Peering through aviator shades, she cupped her bare breasts in her hands while scanning the room ... before strutting off to applause.

We're told the occasion was for the Canada Loves Palm Springs: A Celebration of Art, Fashion & Friendship event in California, which is a vendor show from sustainable clothing studio Lennard Taylor.

Play video content Instagram / @tarynmanning

This is just the latest risqué video from Taryn ... Monday, she posted one on Instagram of her dancing barefoot with her both boobs popping out of an unbuttoned shirt before dropping the top altogether.

She captioned that video ... "We have zero control of the outcome. Your birthday suit is yours. Remember we only became self conscious after EVE messed up. Go back the roots! Be free again."

It's unclear what's inspiring this streaking streak, but she's had exhibitionist episodes before.